Flagler sheriff: Drunk man crashes into hydrant, attacks deputy

Frank Clement Jr. was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and other charges after deputies say his pickup crashed into a fire hydrant.

An intoxicated Palm Coast man crashed his pickup into a fire hydrant and then attacked a deputy before being subdued, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Frank Clement Jr., 52, is scheduled to be arraigned July 10 in Flagler County circuit court. Clement was charged with driving under the influence with property damage/personal injury, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and reckless driving.

He was being held Monday at the Flagler County jail on $30,000 bail.

Driveway rage: Man points gun at woman during dispute about her friend using his driveway, sheriff says

Murder sentencing: A man who was 15 when he shot an Oak Hill father sentenced to 45 years in prison

Ex-cop claims self-defense: Ex-Daytona Beach Police officer charged in stabbing claims self-defense at hearing

Clement was arrested after deputies responded to a crash at the RaceTrac gas station at State Road 100 and Old Kings Road at about 3:55 p.m. Thursday in Palm Coast.

Deputies found a Ford Ranger had struck a fire hydrant, according to the sheriff’s office. Water was spewing from the hydrant into the swale.

A deputy found Clement standing near the pickup. Clement stated he had been drinking and he appeared intoxicated, the sheriff’s office stated.

While a deputy investigated the crash, Clement advanced on him in a threatening manner, the sheriff’s office stated. Clement is 6 feet, 3 inches, according to a report.

As the deputy tried to arrest him, Clement battered the deputy by “forcefully grabbing him,” the sheriff’s office stated. According to a report, Clement grabbed the deputy's groin.

A witness stated that it appeared Clement was reaching for the deputy’s firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were able to handcuff Clement.

Clement was treated for injuries at AdventHealth-Palm Coast and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility

“Getting drunk, driving a vehicle and crashing is bad enough, but then attacking a deputy sheriff will only land you in jail with even more charges, including felony charges,” stated Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in the release. “Being drunk makes you do stupid things. This time he gets to sit in jail and think about his actions. Fortunately, our deputy was not seriously hurt defending himself from his attacker.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man crashes truck into fire hydrant, attacks deputy, police say