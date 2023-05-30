Flagler Sheriff: Florida man pulls gun on woman after her friend used his driveway

A Palm Coast man pointed his gun at a woman’s head and threatened to kill her after her friend used his driveway to back up his vehicle, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Vetsch, 60, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was released Sunday from the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $50,000 bond.

The incident occurred 1:58 p.m. Saturday when a man briefly backed his Ford Escape onto Vetsch’s driveway at 24 Wood Ash Lane in Palm Coast, according to the sheriff’s office. The man told deputies he was repositioning his vehicle to go onto the driveway at 25 Wood Ash Lane.

Road rage: Palm Coast man accused of pulling gun faces felony charge in road rage incident

Man convicted of shooting at police: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle who shot at Daytona Beach police gets life in prison

Coach accused of molesting children: Cheerleading coach charged in Daytona for molesting children jailed in California

Vetsch watched on his security system as the Ford used his driveway. Vetsch grabbed his Taurus 9 mm pistol and went outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

The video shows that Vetsch struck the Ford’s back window and began yelling at the driver, according to the sheriff’s office. Vetsch used his gun to strike the Ford’s back window, a sheriff's office release said.

A woman, who was the man's friend, walked to Vetsch in the middle of the street and the two yelled at each other.

Vetsch walked to his property and the woman followed yelling at him.

Before the woman reached Vetsch’s property, Vetsch pulled out his gun and pointed it directly at the woman’s head, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is a pause before the two begin arguing again and Vetsch walks into his house.

Vetsch told deputies that he pulled his gun out because the woman was waving her hands in his face and yelling at him, the charging affidavit stated.

Vetsch said he told her to stay off his property.

Vetsch stated that he pulled the hammer back on the firearm when he pointed it at the woman’s head, the affidavit stated.

Vetsch told deputies that he initially thought the owner of 25 Wood Ash Lane was using his driveway and said he has had many incidents with the owner, the affidavit stated.

Vetsch was ordered not to have any contact with the woman or the man and to surrender his firearms and ammunition within 24 hours of his release from jail.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, who calls the county jail “the Green Roof Inn” stated that “Not controlling your anger does not work out most of the time. In this case, it landed an individual in the Green Roof Inn."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man accused of threatening to shoot woman in driveway rage