Flagler sheriff: Man arrested after blocking bulldozer doing dune restoration at Varn Park

An Ocala man blocked a bulldozer that was restoring dunes on Varn Park, refused to move and tried to bite a deputy who was attempting to handcuff him, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called on Friday afternoon when 31-year-old Lonnye Black II blocked the bulldozer which was part of a federal dune restoration project, the sheriff's office stated.

As law enforcement went to arrest him for refusing a lawful command, Black tried to bite a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Black struggled with deputies as they worked to handcuff him, the sheriff's office stated. A deputy also used a Taser to shock Black three times, once on each thigh and on a shoulder blade, but he continued to resist.

Black was charged with breach of the peace/disorderly conduct and resisting arrest with violence – aggravated assault.

Black was taken to the Flagler County jail and was later released after posting $4,000 bond.

Black told one deputy that he had consumed PCP, told another that he had taken LSD and told a third that he had taken mushrooms. Black was presumed to be under the influence of some psychedelic narcotic and was checked at AdventHealth Palm Coast before he was booked into the jail, the report stated.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, who refers to the jail as the "Green Roof Inn," said Black made the encounter worse on himself.

“It is necessary to allow the contractors working on the beach to safely do their jobs in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season,” Staly said in a release. “Unfortunately, this man’s unwillingness to move out of their way and then violently resist arrest earned him a trip to the Green Roof Inn.

“I promise you that if you fight a deputy sheriff you will go to jail every time. Nothing like turning a misdemeanor into a felony by acting stupid.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ocala man accused of trying to bite deputy in Palm Coast arrest