Flagler Sheriff’s Office joins search for 3 missing boaters after debris found in Palm Coast

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard with the search for three boaters from Georgia.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow left Brunswick, Georgia on October 14 for a commercial fishing trip and haven’t been seen since.

Deputies say the shorelines along Florida’s east coast have become a “prime area of interest” after a portion of their boat was found Wednesday morning near Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.

More debris was found off the coast of Saint Augustine last week.

The missing boaters’ families say they haven’t lost hope that they’ll be found.

“We’re just so very hopeful that the boys are near or in that same drift pattern,” Barlow’s mother Kim Jones said.

People assisting with the search are being asked to photograph any items they find and call their local sheriff’s office or the Coast Guard to hold them.

