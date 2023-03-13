Flagler Sheriff: Police chase ends in crash, fire, death of dog, deputies stung by hornets

A dog died after it was left in this burning pickup truck in Flagler County. A man and a woman fled from the truck, which had been reported stolen in Jacksonville, but were arrested, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A dog died in a burning pickup and several deputies were stung by hornets after a man driving the truck sped away from deputies, crashed the vehicle in Palm Coast, and then he and a passenger fled into some woods, according to a release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the truck, Emmitt Loges, 37, of Jacksonville, and the passenger, Sarah Brooks, 33, of West Virginia, remained in the Flagler County jail on Monday facing charges.

The situation began when a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup truck on Thursday which had been reported stolen in Jacksonville. The pickup briefly entered Volusia County before heading back to Flagler County where the deputy tried to make a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 95 in the area of the weigh station, north of State Road 100, according to the release and a charging affidavit. The pickup sped away fleeing north on I-95 and exited at Matanzas Wood Parkway.

A pursuit was not authorized but Flagler County Fire Rescue's helicopter kept watching the pickup, the affidavit stated.

A deputy placed a tire deflation device in the path of the pickup near Matanzas Woods Parkway and US 1. The pickup continued south on US-1 with one or two tires deflated, the affidavit stated. The truck crashed and caught fire in the area of Hargrove Grade and U.S. 1, in Palm Coast. A man and a woman ran from the truck into nearby woods.

Two dogs were left in the pickup truck and one of the dogs died in the fire, the release stated. Flagler County Fire Rescue and Palm Coast Fire Department extinguished the fire. The other dog was unaccounted for, according to the charging affidavit.

Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson with K-9 Baro found the pickup's driver, Loges, at about 1:33 p.m. in the woods. The K-9 bit Loges who struck the dog and pushed the dog's face multiple times, according to the affidavit. The K-9 kept its hold on Loges, the release stated.

Corporal Troy Cavas and K-9 Holmes found the woman, Brooks, in the woods. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly assisted in taking her into custody.

During the search in the woods, hornets stung three deputies multiple times, the release stated. Community Policing Division Chief Jon Welker was stung more than 20 times and was treated and released from AdventHealth Palm Coast.

Loges was charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, touching or striking a police animal causing harm, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief (Over $1,000), and animal cruelty causing cruel death, pain, and suffering. Loges, who is a fugitive from several states had not given his true name to deputies and faces an additional charge of providing a false name.

Loges was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast and then to the Flagler County jail, where he remained Monday on a $108,500 bond.

Brooks was charged with animal cruelty causing cruel death, pain, and suffering, and resisting an officer without violence. She was being held on a $22,000 bond.

Staly stated in the release that fortunately the deputies who suffered the hornet stings did not have a "serious reaction" and commended them for continuing to pursue the suspects.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Sheriff: Dog dies, hornets sting deputies after fleeing pickup crashes