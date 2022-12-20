Flagler Sheriff: Racial slurs, hate symbols scrawled in community center restroom

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for whoever spray-painted racial slurs and hate symbols in a public restroom at a community center west of Bunnell, according to a press release.

A Bunnell resident who arrived to help a local food bank discovered the offensive graffiti about 7:30 a.m. Saturday inside the men’s restroom at the Hidden Trails Community Center on 6108 Mahogany Blvd., the release stated.

Someone had scrawled a racial slur and a swastika in black paint on the restroom's walls, according to a report and photos provided by the sheriff’s office. The person or persons also spray-painted part of what appears to be a Confederate flag. The person also scrawled on the wall a drawing of male genitalia, according to the report.

The bathroom was closed until Flagler County Parks and Recreation could remove the graffiti, according to the release.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly stated in the release: “No graffiti is acceptable, but racial slurs and symbols is repugnant and will not be tolerated in Flagler County.”

The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information about this incident to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email Tips@FlaglerSheriff.com regarding Case 22-114333 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler deputies looking for whoever spray-painted hateful graffiti