Flagler sheriff, superintendent warn students about making threats as school year wraps up

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has some advice for students as they near the end of another academic year.

"School is almost over, so don’t be stupid and finish the year by being arrested,” Staly said in a video posted on Facebook. “It is against the law to make a written or electronic threat to kill or conduct a mass shooting. This includes anything written on a note, scratched into a desk, written on a bathroom wall or posted on social media.”

Staly teamed up with Flagler County Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt to make the video.

“Over the past several weeks, we in Flagler schools and other school districts across the state have experienced an increase in threats of violence at school and on social media,” Mittelstadt said. “Threatening a school is not a joke or a prank. It is a felony and we take every threat very seriously.”

'I'm just a very dumb person sometimes': Student explains why she made shooting threats

Statewide threat discredited: Volusia, Flagler sheriffs' offices say statewide school shooting threat 'a hoax'

One recent threat went viral, resulting in 18-year-old Broward County high school student Catrina Petit's arrest, according to a report. That threat sparked concerns at schools across the nation on May 5, including in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Students have also been arrested after they were found with guns at schools.

Staly warned that no matter where the threat is posted, deputies will take each one seriously.

“Even if you think it’s private, odds are it’s not and we will find out about it," he said. “It may not seem like a big deal to you, might seem like it’s a joke, but to us, this is very serious and a violation of law. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler Schools take these threats very seriously so that we can keep everyone in Flagler County safe. Trust me. We certainly don’t like arresting you, but we have a zero-tolerance policy to threats or weapons on school campuses.

Story continues

Staly asked parents to be aware of what their children do on social media.

“Please be the sheriff of your home. Talk to your children and know what they are posting on social media,” Staly said. “You don’t want us to come knocking on your door.”

Post with gun leads to felony: Middle school student shows off gun on Instagram in school bathroom, charged with a felony

Flagler sheriff: 10-year-old arrested for bringing Airsoft gun to school

Mittelstadt advised students that if they see a threat to immediately tell their parents, a school administrator or a law enforcement officer who can determine whether the threat is credible.

“Many social media threats are not directed to any specific school and are meant to cause widespread fear and attempt to disrupt the learning environment of students by encouraging them to stay home,” Mittelstadt said.

She said parents and others can report a threat anonymously on the FortifyFl app. Information on the app is available on the Flagler County Schools webpage.

“It is also important to remind you that sharing vague, unsubstantiated threats on social media only disrupts school operation and diverts the attention of law enforcement officers away from the immediate tasks, which is to find the person who posted the original threat and bring them to justice,” Mittelstadt said. “These final weeks of school find our students very busy. They’re taking important end-of-course exams and other state assessments. Every student deserves a safe learning environment and one free from distraction.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler County Sheriff to students: 'Don't be stupid' by making threats