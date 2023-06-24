Flagler shoplifter and fugitive from finally captured by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

A Putnam County fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon after stealing multiple sexual enhancement items from a Target in Palm Coast.

Upon arriving at the Target, FCSO deputies found David Romero backing out of a spot in the parking lot. He was driving a white truck matching the suspect vehicle description. The vehicle had a felony warrant for arrest in Putnam County for 3rd Degree Grand Theft.

After deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop, Romero was successfully taken into custody. While placing Romero in the back of a patrol car, a pink vibrating device fell out of Romero’s pants. It was later revealed that Romero had stolen it from Target.

Target provided deputies with surveillance video showing Romero stuffing several personal care items inside tan shapewear he had picked up inside the store.

These items included the vibrating device Romero later dropped, condoms, sexual enhancement products, personal lubricant, and a t-shirt. Romero is then seen picking up a few items from the grocery section and only paying for the food before walking out with the other items.

After taking Romero into custody, deputies searched his vehicle and recovered all the stolen articles.

Romero was placed under arrest and is facing one count of Petit Theft, and four counts of 1st Degree Larceny for Property Worth Between $100-$300. He was also arrested on the Putnam County warrant.

Romero was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and being held on $3,000 bond.

Romero is no stranger to FCSO. He was charged in 2012 with Resisting an Officer Without Violence, Child Abuse Without Great Harm, Simple Assault, and Disorderly Intoxication.

“Our message is loud and clear for criminals and fugitives. If you set foot in Flagler County as a fugitive or to commit a crime, we will find you and arrest you,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “It doesn’t matter where they’re running from, our team is always on alert looking for fugitives and criminals. If you’re thinking of committing a crime enjoy your stay at the Green Roof Inn.”

