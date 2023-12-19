Flags to fly at half-staff for Sandra Day O'Connor but there's some confusion on exact day

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died Dec. 1 in Arizona at 93 after battling dementia for years.

Flags will fly at half-staff across the United States on the day of her interment, upon the order of President Joe Biden. Interment is burial and when and where that will take place is unclear at this time.

But many states have issued their own proclamation to lower flags at half-staff on the day of her funeral, which is taking place today at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

American Flags Express, which posts nationwide half-staff notices on its website, is also interpreting Biden's half-staff order to mean today, Dec. 19, 2023.

Nominated by President Ronald Reagan, O'Connor served on the Supreme Court from 1981 until 2006.

O'Connor's casket arrived at the Supreme Court Monday in Washington, D.C. All nine current justices stood in the Great Hall during a private ceremony. Members of the public paid their respects throughout the day with O'Connor lying in repose.

A private funeral service will be held for O’Connor Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral. A public livestream will be on the Cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Will flags fly at half-staff in Florida?

While Biden's proclamation covers Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet issued posted a separate proclamation that has been posted on the state's website.

In Arizona, where O'Connor was from, flags have been flying at half-staff. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff after O'Connor died on Dec. 1 until the day of her interment.

Across the US, governors order flags to fly at half-staff for Sandra Day O'Connor

Biden ordered the flag of the United States to be flown at half‑staff on the day of her interment at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset.

He also directed that the flag be flown at half-staff at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Several governors across the U.S. have ordered flags to fly at half-staff in their states from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, Dec. 19, the day of O'Connor's funeral, including Gov. Ned Lamont in Connecticut, Gov. Josh Green in Hawaii, Gov. Jarden Polis in Colorado and Gov. Doug Burgum in North Dakota.

What President Biden had to say about Sandra Day O'Connor

In his proclamation, Biden described O'Connor as an "American icon" who spent her career committed to the stable center, pragmatic and in search of common ground.

"Defined by her no-nonsense Arizona ranch roots, Justice O’Connor overcame discrimination early on, at a time when law firms too often told women to seek work as secretaries, not attorneys. She gave her life to public service, even holding elected office, and never forgot those ties to the people whom the law is meant to serve.

"She sought to avoid ideology, and was devoted to the rule of law and to the bedrock American principle of an independent judiciary. Justice O’Connor never quit striving to make this Nation stronger, calling on us all to engage with our country and with one another, and her institute’s work to promote civics education and civil discourse has touched millions," Biden said.

"She knew that for democracy to work, we have to listen to each other, and remember how much more we all have in common as Americans than what keeps us apart."

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast. On shore, flags are flown at half-staff.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Flags to fly at half-staff, half-mast to respect Sandra Day O'Connor