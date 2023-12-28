Flags to fly at half-staff in Wisconsin to honor life of Herb Kohl

Gov. Tony Evers ordered that flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin to honor the life of former Bucks owner, U.S. senator from Wisconsin and lifetime Milwaukeean Herb Kohl.

The executive order states that flags should be flown at half-staff from Dec. 28 through the date of interment for Kohl.

Kohl's death was announced Wednesday by the Herb Kohl Foundation. He was 88.

“A Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through, U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl dedicated his life to serving our kids, our communities, our state, and our country," Evers said in a statement Wednesday after Kohl's death was announced. “Sen. Kohl was, without a doubt, nobody’s senator but ours. Kathy and I are devastated by the news of his passing."

Many friends, colleagues and Wisconsinites have remembered and shared stories of Kohl's storied life.

“Sen. Kohl was deeply committed to community, kindness, and service to others. Wisconsin’s seniors, students, teachers, and schools, and farmers and rural areas, among so many others, are better off because of his life and legacy, the impacts of which will last for generations," Evers continued in his statement.

“Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin, friends and colleagues of Sen. Kohl, and the many people whose lives he impacted — both near and far — in offering our sincerest condolences to the Kohl family and the Herb Kohl Foundation in mourning the loss of this Wisconsin giant.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Flags will fly at half-staff in Wisconsin to honor life of Herb Kohl