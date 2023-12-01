Flags in Lubbock to fly at half-staff Monday in honor of fallen firefighter Matt Dawson

At the request of Mayor Tray Payne, flags in Lubbock will fly at half-staff Monday to honor Matt Dawson, the retired Lubbock firefighter who died last Sunday as a result of injuries suffered in a January 2020 on-duty crash that killed two other first responders.

More: Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson remembered for fight, advocacy after deadly crash

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday he has granted the mayor's request to fly the U.S. and Texas flags at half-staff Monday, Dec. 4 — the day of Dawson's memorial service. Flags will return to full-staff Tuesday.

"Individuals, businesses, municipalities, counties, and other political subdivisions and entities in the surrounding area may fly flags at half-staff for the same period of time as a sign of honor and respect," the governor wrote in his letter to the mayor.

Obituary: Matthew "Matt" Dawson

"The First Lady and I extend prayers of comfort for the Dawson family during their time of grief, and we urge all Texas to remember and honor Matt Dawson's service as a brave and dedicated firefighter paramedic," he continued.

Funeral services for Dawson, 34, will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cook's Garage, 11002 U.S. Highway 87. A visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Flags in Lubbock to fly at half-staff Monday in honor of Matt Dawson