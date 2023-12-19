Flags in Ohio ordered to fly at half-staff today in honor of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags lowered at half-staff in honor of former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Sandra O’Connor.

He has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset today, a spokesperson said.

She will be laid to rest today.

O’Connor died on Dec. 1 at the age of 93.

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

She was nominated in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan.

The flag lowering for her will run concurrently with the flag lowering for Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton and Michael Gayhart, who were both killed in a deadly head-on crash on Monday.

Members of the public, right, line up to pay respects to retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. O'Connor, an Arizona native and the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, died Dec. 1 at age 93. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

