Flags ordered at half mast for fallen NYPD cop

Mayor Adams on Saturday ordered flags outside all city buildings to be lowered to half mast to honor fallen Police Officer Jason Rivera, city officials said.

Rivera, 22, was fatally shot by gunman Lashawn McNeil as the Pennsylvania man came charging out of a back bedroom of a Harlem apartment Friday night.

Rivera’s partner, Police Officer Wilbert Mora, was also hit during the crazed gunfight and remained in extremely critical condition at Harlem Hospital on Saturday.

Mora’s relatives were too grief-stricken to talk to reporters when reached.

McNeil, 47, was shot by a third cop at the scene and also remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call at the W. 135th St. address when McNeil ambushed them. The gunman and his mother were having a heated argument over his diet when police were called.

With Ryan Schwach