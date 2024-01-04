Flagstaff begins search for new police chief ahead of Chief Dan Musselman's retirement

FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Police Department will be under new leadership this year after Chief Dan Musselman announced his intentions to retire in 2024.

Musselman was first appointed as chief of police in Flagstaff in 2020, replacing former Chief Kevin Treadway upon his retirement. Musselman has spent nearly three decades in Flagstaff law enforcement, joining the department in 1995 and being promoted to deputy chief in 2012.

Before that, he spent time working for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Musselman was placed on administrative leave in 2022 after an ABC15 investigation into an undercover operation found that two Flagstaff police officers engaged in sex acts with women employed by a massage parlor during a trafficking investigation.

Musselman returned to his role three weeks later, and it was eventually announced that the department was working on new policies for undercover officers.

The recruitment process for Musselman's replacement has already begun, the department said. But the exact timeline for his retirement is unclear.

"There is the need of some overlap with the Chief's replacement so that the process can be as smooth as possible," said Sgt. J.L. Rintala, the department's public information officer.

