Flagstaff mom faces life in prison after admitting to the murder of her young son

Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez

A young Flagstaff mother who pled guilty to murdering her 6-year-old son doesn’t expect to ever see the outside of a prison cell after being sentenced on Thursday.

Elizabeth Archibeque, 26, pled guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse of her son Deshaun Martinez on May 24.

Deshaun died on March 2, 2020, and was found by police only weighing 18 pounds, the expected weight of a two-year-old.

Police found Deshaun and his 7-year-old brother in a closet smaller than a doormat, both starved and stunted.Archibeque’s husband, Anthony Martinez, and his mother, Ann Martinez, are also being tried for murder and child abuse in separate cases.

Coconino Superior Court Judge Ted Reed balanced the cruelty of the crime and the trauma Archibeque suffered at her husband's hands, and her mental health issues before sentencing her to life in prison for the murder charge and ten years for the child abuse charge.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Elizabeth Archibeque sentenced to life in prison in son's murder