Flagstaff police found a man dead in a truck; police seek person of interest

A man in Flagstaff was found dead inside a truck early Sunday morning with injuries "consistent with homicide," according to Flagstaff police.

Around 3 a.m., officers found the body of who they identified as Jason Maloney inside a parked truck near 6th Avenue and Center Street, according to Flagstaff police.

Additional information regarding the incident was not released by police.

On Monday, police identified Darren Ayzie as an "investigative lead," saying he was armed and dangerous.

For information regarding the investigation or Darren’s location, the public was directed to contact the Flagstaff Police Station at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man found dead in Flagstaff truck; police seek person of interest