Flagstaff police investigate 'suspicious death' of man found on sidewalk

Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
1 min read

Flagstaff police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a man who was found with facial injuries and head trauma lying on a sidewalk on Thursday near Route 66 and Lockett Road.

Officers on patrol found the man — later identified as Donovan Young, 35, of Chinle, Arizona — lying on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant in the area around 11 p.m., Flagstaff police said in a news release. Young had significant facial injuries, head trauma and was breathing but non-responsive when officers tried to find out how he was injured.

Young was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police. The manner of death is pending investigation.

The Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was investigating the "suspicious" death, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 928-774-1414; Det. Hansen at 928- 679-4021 and mhansen@flagstaffaz.gov; or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flagstaff police investigate death of man found injured on sidewalk

