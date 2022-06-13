Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations as it steadily grows

Storyful

Evacuations were in place for areas near Flagstaff, Arizona, as firefighters battled a wildfire that reached 4,500 acres. in size on June 12.This footage filmed by Twitter user @upideedoo shows a large plume of smoke wafting skyward from the blaze burning six miles north of Flagstaff.According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a white pickup truck leaving the area of the fire on Sunday morning. The driver, a 57-year-old male, was detained until federal law enforcement officers from the United States Forest Service arrived.Officers arrested the man and booked him into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Detention Facility for Federal Natural Resource Violations.The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Issued a “GO” evacuation notification for the neighborhood along Highway 89 North of the Landfill Road to Wupatki Trails on both sides of Highway 89. Credit: @upideedoo via Storyful