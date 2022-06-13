Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations as it steadily grows

Evacuations are in effect in parts of northern Arizona as a wildfire near Flagstaff steadily grew Sunday. Forest Service law enforcement said they have arrested and charged a 57-year-old man in connection with the fire.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

