Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations as it steadily grows

Giant smoke plumes were seen over Flagstaff, Arizona on Monday, June 13, as the Pipeline, Haywire, and Double fires led to evacuations in the area, officials said.Smoke from the Pipeline and Haywire fires moved across northeast Arizona and could be seen over central Navajo and Apache counties, 90 miles away from Flagstaff, the National Weather Service said on Monday afternoon.This footage was captured by Jeff Lee, who recorded it from the parking lot of San Francisco de Asis church in Flagstaff on Monday afternoon. Credit: Jeff Lee via Storyful