Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $4,891.0 Million at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2026 - [180 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $4,891.0 Million at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2026

Research Dive
Global flame-retardant protective wear market is going to experience a massive growth during the forecast period. Treated product segment will be the most lucrative. Durable clothing will earn the highest revenue.

New York, USA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive published a report titled “Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market, by Product Type (Inherent, Treated), Material Type (Knitted, Woven, Non-Woven), Clothing Type (Disposable Clothing, Durable Clothing), End-Use (Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Building & Construction, Mining, Power, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Electrical, Federal & State Departments), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”

The global flame-retardant protective wear market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $4,891.0 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The flame-retardant protective wear market for Asia-Pacific region is projected to generate considerable amount of revenue during the forecast period. Apart from Asia-Pacific, the LAMEA regions will also bring opportunities of growth. This is because of the rising demands from the oil & gas industries in the GCC countries.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has bifurcated the market into different segments based on product type, material type, clothing type, end-use, and regional analysis.

• Treated product type generated the highest market share in 2018 and is further expected to garner a revenue of $3,264.0 million by the end of 2026. The high demand for treated flame-retardant protective wear from end use industries such as automotive, oil & gas, petroleum and other industries is the main reason behind this growth.

• The non-woven material type segment is anticipated to garner $1,817.2 million during the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.5%. The wide application of the non-woven material in production and manufacturing, construction, transport, and automotive industries.

• The durable clothing type held highest flame-retardant protective wear market size in 2018 and is further predicted to earn $3,404.9 million by 2026. The increasing demand for durable clothing in automotive and transport sectors such as automobiles, trains, and aircrafts is the major driving factor of the segment.

• The market for oil & gas industry accounted for $562.1 million in 2018, and is further expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This growth is mainly because of the various applications of these materials in oil & gas industries.

Market Dynamics

An increase in demand of flame-retardant protective wear has been recorded in various industries such as automotive, production and manufacturing. This is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the flame-retardant protective wear market. Moreover, the growing awareness about work safety across industries and implementation of government regulations to ensure safety at workplace has increased the demand of the global market.

High expense of flame-retardant fabrics are predicted to be the main restraint for the market growth.

Mechanical advancements in product manufacturing is expected to create investment opportunities for the flame-retardant protective wear market.

Key Players of the Market

• Seyntex N.V.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.
• Portwest Ltd.
• Marina Textil S.L.
• Bulwark FR
• Fristads
• National Safety Apparel
• Lakeland Industries Inc.
• DEVA F-M.

