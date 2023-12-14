Flames engulf tractor-trailer on I-81 in Cumberland County
A tractor-trailer fire is causing major delays this morning on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.
The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram is making it easier to remove spammy followers, Apple’s self-repair program now includes the iPhone 15, Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on Meta Quest headsets.
The investment arm of the UK retail bank M&G has led a funding of $340 million into Udaan, a business-to-business e-commerce startup, in one of the largest financing rounds secured by an Indian startup in 2023. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which helps merchants in smaller Indian cities and towns secure inventories from major brands as well as gain access to working capital, said the new funds include some convertible debt. Existing backers Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global have also participated in the new round, which awaits regulatory nod.
The NFL commissioner not only supported the infamous offsides call against Kansas City, he said he's "incredibly proud" of officials overall.
All MLB teams will participate, allowing fans to see some of the top up-and-coming talent in the league.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Rise and shine — literally! This hilarious gizmo is great for those who tend to sleep through their morning wakeup call.
Why the recent oil mergers are expected to continue well into the rest of this decade.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. New research from Stanford University shows that the popularization of chatbots like ChatGPT have not caused an increase in cheating across U.S. high schools.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
From vintage-looking band T-shirts to cute tote bags, these gifts are sure to win over even the most difficult-to-please teen.
Homebuilders will have an interesting 2024 as interest rates are likely to drop, sending more buyers to the market.
Apple has expanded its self-repair program to include the recently-released iPhone 15 and M2-powered Macs. There’s also a new remote diagnostic tool to help people figure out what’s going on.
The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.
Google's making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images given a text prompt, more widely available -- at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who've been approved for access. Called Imagen 2, Google's enhanced model -- which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant's I/O conference in May -- was developed using technology from Google DeepMind, Google's flagship AI lab. Compared to the first-gen Imagen, it's "significantly" improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company bizarrely refused to share image samples prior to this morning), and introduces new capabilities, including the ability to render text and logos.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The "Don't Think Twice" star had surgery to remove lung cancer, despite never having smoked.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
Ford will cut production of its all-electric pickup truck in 2024 in an effort to match consumer demand. Ford executives signaled in October during its third-quarter earnings call plans to "adjust" production of its all-electric vehicles and delay about $12 billion in investments due to softening demand for higher-priced premium electric vehicles. The automaker didn't explicitly refer to the Lightning during the earnings call, instead pointing to other examples such as the reduction in Mustang Mach-E production and the decision to delay a second battery factory in Kentucky.