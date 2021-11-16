Flames engulfed a Lake Norman home. Woman knew her dad was inside, sheriff says.

The sound of flames engulfing the home next door awakened a Lake Norman woman in the middle of the night on Saturday, investigators said.

She called 911, telling the dispatcher that her father lived alone in the mobile home in the 1100 block of Oakbrook Lane and was likely inside, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday. Oakbrook Lane is just west of N.C. 16 and east of Little Egypt Road in Eastern Lincoln County.

Emergency responders were unable to get inside the home immediately because the house was “fully engulfed,” investigators said.

“The man’s daughter ... told officers that she didn’t believe he made it out of the mobile home,” according to the release.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found 76-year-old Carl Livingston Knight dead “just inside the front door,” investigators said in the release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the 2 a.m. fire.