Flames rip through tractor-trailer in Oakmont

Flames ripped through a tractor-trailer in Oakmont on Tuesday night.

The tractor-trailer caught fire at the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Photos from the Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department show the flames as they tore through the tractor-trailer.

According to fire officials, the blaze was extinguished about six minutes after crews arrived.

Crews remained on scene for more than two hours cleaning up.

The driver was able to get out of the tractor-trailer and was not hurt.

