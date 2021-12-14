Flames rise from deadly gas tanker explosion in Haiti
Images from the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien show flames rising after a gas tanker exploded on Tuesday morning. At least 50 people were killed, according to a local official.
A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.
Timber rattlesnakes aren’t native to Arizona.
Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years. Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play
The "Infowars" conspiracy theorist said it was "a legitimate question to ask."
Parts of the western Prairies to experience their first -30 degree temperature this week.
The Geminids meteor shower, which is widely regarded as one of the best of the year, peaks on the night of Monday, December 13. Here’s when and how to watch it.
Utah, Colorado and New Mexico may already be using more water than is legally allowed, the report suggests, signaling potential cuts to come.
A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.
A storm is moving in to Arizona, bringing rain, snow and strong winds.
A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow beginning late Monday night and peaking Tuesday.
Here's the latest on the storm in Northern California on Tuesday morning.
NASA called an expected meteor shower "one of the most reliable" and suggested that the Geminids could showcase scores of shooting stars per hour.
Severe weather, high natural gas prices and pipeline constraints could push the grid past the tipping point and prompt mandatory usage restrictions.
“Ronan has always been a calm and easygoing bear.”
A strong winter storm unleashed flooding in Oakland, Half Moon Bay and other parts of the Bay Area. Here is a glimpse of some of those severe scenes.
CHICAGO (Reuters) -A Deere & Co dealership and a Pilgrim's Pride Corp chicken hatchery were destroyed when deadly tornadoes swept through Kentucky on Friday, while silos holding millions of bushels of corn suffered damage, the companies and the state's agriculture commissioner said on Monday. At least 64 people, including six children, lost their lives in Kentucky after a raft of tornadoes tore through six states https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/least-64-people-confirmed-dead-kentucky-after-barrage-tornadoes-2021-12-13. "We have a 200-mile swath through Kentucky that has pulled-down grain systems, destroyed chicken hatcheries and of course blown-over barns," said Ryan Quarles, Kentucky's agriculture commissioner. Poultry is Kentucky's top agricultural commodity, and at least a dozen chicken barns collapsed, Quarles said.
“We’re just now entering our really wet period of the winter season.”
San Diego County residents and crews are preparing for the most significant storm so far this season to move into the region on Tuesday.
Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. Kirkwood Mountain Resort was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds. A California Highway Patrol car in Truckee nudged a big-rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said. The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.
The southern tip of Israel is a rocky desert where solar panels are abundant and the sun, when shining, is the source of nearly all electricity. Renewable energy from solar and wind powered systems cannot be stored without extra cost - a major obstacle in the world's efforts to tear itself away from polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe. But at Kibbutz Yahel, a small community not far from the Red Sea where a sweet variety of dates called Medjool is grown, residents have started using a new technology that can store solar energy cheaply and produce power well into the night. During the day, excess energy from solar panels drive a system where water is used to condense air in underground tanks.