Flames rise from deadly gas tanker explosion in Haiti

Images from the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien show flames rising after a gas tanker exploded on Tuesday morning. At least 50 people were killed, according to a local official.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Car in Niagara Falls rescue attempt went over brink

    A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.

  • Timber rattlesnake hitchhiked across nation and got stuck in Arizona, expert says

    Timber rattlesnakes aren’t native to Arizona.

  • Cracks could cause key ice shelf holding back "Doomsday Glacier" to collapse

    Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years. Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play

  • Alex Jones Wonders If Joe Biden Used 'Weather Weapons' To Cause Deadly Tornadoes

    The "Infowars" conspiracy theorist said it was "a legitimate question to ask."

  • Dual blocking pattern forces Arctic air to grip Prairies, extreme cold to come

    Parts of the western Prairies to experience their first -30 degree temperature this week.

  • The Most Stunning Meteor Shower of 2021 Peaks Tonight—Here‘s When and How to Watch It.

    The Geminids meteor shower, which is widely regarded as one of the best of the year, peaks on the night of Monday, December 13. Here’s when and how to watch it.

  • New Colorado River report takes aim at St. George's Lake Powell Pipeline

    Utah, Colorado and New Mexico may already be using more water than is legally allowed, the report suggests, signaling potential cuts to come.

  • 'Multi-day winter storm will likely be remembered for years,' heads toward Sierra, Valley

    A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.

  • WEATHER ACTION DAY: Powerful storm headed to Arizona

    A storm is moving in to Arizona, bringing rain, snow and strong winds.

  • Some areas under evacuation order as storm moves through SoCal

    A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow beginning late Monday night and peaking Tuesday.

  • Snow piles up at lower elevations: Dec. 14 6 a.m. weather updated

    Here's the latest on the storm in Northern California on Tuesday morning.

  • Geminid meteor shower to peak Monday with more than 50 stunning meteors per hour

    NASA called an expected meteor shower "one of the most reliable" and suggested that the Geminids could showcase scores of shooting stars per hour.

  • Rolling blackouts possible this winter, regional grid warns

    Severe weather, high natural gas prices and pipeline constraints could push the grid past the tipping point and prompt mandatory usage restrictions.

  • This ‘mellow’ bear rescued from Yellowstone area now calls NC Zoo home. Meet Ronan

    “Ronan has always been a calm and easygoing bear.”

  • Storm floods parts of Bay Area

    A strong winter storm unleashed flooding in Oakland, Half Moon Bay and other parts of the Bay Area. Here is a glimpse of some of those severe scenes.

  • Chickens, tractors, grain silos destroyed by deadly U.S. tornadoes

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -A Deere & Co dealership and a Pilgrim's Pride Corp chicken hatchery were destroyed when deadly tornadoes swept through Kentucky on Friday, while silos holding millions of bushels of corn suffered damage, the companies and the state's agriculture commissioner said on Monday. At least 64 people, including six children, lost their lives in Kentucky after a raft of tornadoes tore through six states https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/least-64-people-confirmed-dead-kentucky-after-barrage-tornadoes-2021-12-13. "We have a 200-mile swath through Kentucky that has pulled-down grain systems, destroyed chicken hatcheries and of course blown-over barns," said Ryan Quarles, Kentucky's agriculture commissioner. Poultry is Kentucky's top agricultural commodity, and at least a dozen chicken barns collapsed, Quarles said.

  • Is this Fresno storm a drought buster for Valley, mountains? Here’s what experts say

    “We’re just now entering our really wet period of the winter season.”

  • San Diego County prepares for severe weather

    San Diego County residents and crews are preparing for the most significant storm so far this season to move into the region on Tuesday.

  • Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

    Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. Kirkwood Mountain Resort was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds. A California Highway Patrol car in Truckee nudged a big-rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said. The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.

  • Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime

    The southern tip of Israel is a rocky desert where solar panels are abundant and the sun, when shining, is the source of nearly all electricity. Renewable energy from solar and wind powered systems cannot be stored without extra cost - a major obstacle in the world's efforts to tear itself away from polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe. But at Kibbutz Yahel, a small community not far from the Red Sea where a sweet variety of dates called Medjool is grown, residents have started using a new technology that can store solar energy cheaply and produce power well into the night. During the day, excess energy from solar panels drive a system where water is used to condense air in underground tanks.