Flames Seen Shooting From Plane Before Emergency Landing At Miami Airport

An Atlas Air cargo plane made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday night after an engine malfunction, the airline said.

“We can confirm that Flight 5Y095, a cargo aircraft, landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport (MIA),” Atlas Air said in a statement. “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.”

The airline said safety was its top priority and it would conduct a thorough inspection to determine the cause.

Dramatic video posted on social media appeared to show sparks and flames shooting from the plane’s left wing. HuffPost has not verified the footage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call from the airport control tower alerting it that there was fire coming from a plane in the air, a representative of the department told HuffPost.

The plane landed safely and there was no fire when it reached the tarmac, the representative said. No injuries were reported.

The aircraft was a Boeing 747-8, according to Flightaware data. It was destined for Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but diverted back to Miami airport shortly after takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Miami International Airport did not immediately return requests for comment. A Boeing spokesperson said it was deferring any comments to Atlas Air.

Boeing has been embroiled in a crisis since Jan. 5, when the door of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 plane blew out during a flight, prompting an emergency landing shortly after take-off from Portland International Airport.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled as Boeing conducts inspections on scores of grounded 737 Max 9 planes.

Related...