Isaac Wilson is certainly among the more interesting high school football recruits to watch in the entire country in the Class of 2024 at this point, and especially among Utah and BYU fans. Wilson, who goes to Corner Canyon High in Draper, is ranked by 247 Sports as the 14th-best quarterback in the nation and third-best among quarterbacks who have yet to commit to a school. This weekend, Wilson took an official visit to Utah.