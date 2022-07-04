Flaming Pop Tart box and power cord used in man’s assault of partner, Tennessee cops say

A man accused of using a flaming Pop Tart box and a power cord to assault his intimate partner was arrested on Sunday, July 3, according to Tennessee court documents.

Joshua Cox, 31, got into an argument with his partner, who was sitting inside a car outside a Memphis home on Aug. 26, 2021, according to a complaint filed in Shelby County Court.

Cox walked over to the woman’s vehicle, lit a Pop Tart box on fire and threw it at her, burning her right arm, the complaint says. He then took a power cord, wrapped it around her neck and began to strangle her.

When she broke free of the cord, Cox punched her in the face several times with a closed fist.

A warrant for Cox’s arrest was issued on Aug. 27, 2021, according to court documents. On July 3, he was arrested and booked into jail.

His bond was set at $10,000, according to Shelby County jail records. No attorney was listed for Cox.

He faces a charge of aggravated assault domestic violence.

