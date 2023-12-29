Flaming Russian missile crashes into Kyiv high-rise apartment in early morning – shocking video

After hitting the building, there was a powerful explosion

A shocking video showing a flaming Russian missile crashing into the roof of a high-rise building in Kyiv, followed by a powerful explosion and a huge fireball rising into the sky, is circulating on social media after Russia’s largest coordinated drone and missile attack on Ukraine of the war.

The video was taken by a resident of a nearby apartment building.

The full extent of the damage and casualties from the strike is not yet known, but latest reports indicate that two civilians were killed and 23 injured in the Ukrainian capital. Rescue efforts are underway. More people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Shahed kamikaze drones, ballistic missiles, S-300 systems, as well as Kh-22/Kh-32, Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, launched from Russian strategic bombers, were used to attack Ukraine throughout the night.

Kyiv was under air raid alert three times, lasting almost five hours in total. More than 30 air targets were intercepted over the Ukrainian capital.

Russia attacked Ukraine with almost every missile and attack drone in its arsenal overnight on Dec. 29, targeting cities in every region of the country.

At least 17 people have been killed and 85 injured in Russia’s largest coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine of the war.

Ukraine managed to destroy 114 of the 158 air targets that Russia criminally launched at Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine