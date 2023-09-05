Flamingos spotted on various Florida beaches after Hurricane Idalia

After Hurricane Idalia, Floridians have spotted flamingos on various beaches across the state. Vinnie Fugett operates "Captain Vinnie's Boat Tour." He takes people on tours to island hop, snorkel, or dolphin watch. He spotted the flamingos on Treasure Island Beach the day after Hurricane Idalia. "I was completely shocked after living here for 35 years, my entire life, and being a Florida native. I've never seen flamingos in the area," said Fugett.

