An active flare-up was ignited at a historic hangar in Tustin on Saturday, prompting concerns after the large blaze had left the community with toxic air this week. The fire was spotted around 5:30 p.m. as crews from the Orange County Fire Authority and Tustin Police Department responded to the scene. The smoldering hot spots were burning above the northside doors on Hangar 1, also known as the north hangar. O.C. fire officials confirmed the hot spots will remain for some time as crews work to extinguish the flames and contain any further flare-ups. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/flare-up-reignites-on-historic-hangar-in-orange-county/

View comments