Flaring occurs at Martinez refinery Wednesday, day after suit filed
The oil refinery in Martinez experienced flaring on Wednesday, the company said on social media. The company is also subject to a class action lawsuit that was filed this week.
The oil refinery in Martinez experienced flaring on Wednesday, the company said on social media. The company is also subject to a class action lawsuit that was filed this week.
Robinhood is granting early access to the app starting today for those who join the waitlist, with things gradually opening up to everyone across the U.K. some time in early 2024. The Menlo Park, California-based company began its U.K. launch prep nearly five years ago starting with a local hiring spree, eventually launching a waitlist for users in late 2019 before abruptly pulling the plug in mid-2020. The company never really gave a full explanation for the decision, merely noting that "a lot has changed these past few months" and that it wanted to focus on its U.S. business.
Days after a privacy complaint was lodged against Meta in the European Union over its latest controversial shift of legal basis claimed for processing people's data for ads, consumer groups across the region are filing their own complaints about what the tracking giant is up to. A coalition of almost 20 consumer protection organizations is united in the view that Meta's switch to railroading users into agreeing to being tracked and profiled so it can keep profiting from microtargeting them is "unfair" and "illegal" -- breaching EU consumer protection law "on several counts". Starting this month, EU users of Meta's social networks, Facebook and Instagram, are being offered the 'choice' of agreeing to being tracked and profiled by the behavioral ads business in order to continue/get free access to its products -- or else they must pay it a monthly subscription (of at least €9.99pm) for an ad-free version of its mainstream social networks.
The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released a new report on dangerous driving habits. Only 4 in 10 of us could be considered consistently safe drivers.
James, a 6-foot-4 guard, has had an interesting path back to Sierra Canyon after leaving the program in June.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
The Magic really did that.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Sam Altman is officially back as OpenAI's CEO after a tumultuous week and change. In a letter circulated internally at OpenAI and subsequently published to the OpenAI blog, Altman announced that Mira Murati, who was briefly appointed interim CEO by the previous board, will return to her role as CTO, and confirmed that the initial new board will consist of Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce; Quora CEO D’Angelo, who served on the previous board; and economist and political veteran Larry Summers. Microsoft will also gain representation on the board in the form of a non-voting observer.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
Is renting always the way to go when planning a wedding. TikTokers discuss. The post Bride-to-be calls out the cost of renting items for a wedding, so what should you rent vs. buy? appeared first on In The Know.
Joe Flacco may actually start for the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
"It feels like you are literally painting a filter on your face." The post People on TikTok are in awe of Patrick Ta’s foundation palette — here’s why it’s great appeared first on In The Know.
Party season is upon us. The post 11 festive holiday party dresses and jumpsuits you can buy for less than $75 at Nordstrom appeared first on In The Know.
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
Apple is quietly disputing a headline by The Wall Street Journal that claims the tech giant has "pulled the plug" on its Goldman Sachs partnership which covers the Apple Card credit card and savings account. Instead, Apple says the two companies remain focused on providing "an incredible experience" for customers, in a statement provided to TechCrunch. Instead, it earns fees from loans issued to cardholders who finance their Apple products over monthly installments.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
It's your last chance for Cyber Monday savings on gifts for all the gadget geeks and smart home enthusiasts in your life.
With Drake Maye almost certainly moving on to the NFL, North Carolina already has his potential replacement lined up.