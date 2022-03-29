‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested after karaoke incident at Hawaii bar

“Justice League” actor Ezra Miller, who is also set to star in DC comics’ upcoming “Flash” flick, was arrested following a karaoke incident at a bar in Hawaii, police said.

Miller, who has also appeared in the “Fantastic Beasts” wizarding movie franchise, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and harassment, according to a press release issued by the Hawaii Police Department on Monday. Authorities said the 28-year-old actor had been visiting the region from Vermont at the time of the incident.

Officers with the South Hilo police department responded on Sunday to reports of an irate patron at a bar on Silva Street just before midnight. Amid their investigation into the matter, authorities learned Miller became suddenly “agitated” when patrons started to sing karaoke. The actor began to yell “obscenities” at the participants and at one point tired to snatch the microphone from the hands of a 23-year-old woman.

Police said Miller also lunged at a man playing darts, despite repeated requests to calm down from the bartender.

Police set bail at $500. Miller has since paid the amount and has been released.

His arrest comes just one month before the global release of the “Harry Potter” spin-off film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in which they play Credence Barebone, later revealed to be Aurelius Dumbledore. Miller’s also known for appearing as Barry Allen’s The Flash in DC films including “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

Miller is also set to star in a solo superhero movie, “The Flash,” set to hit theaters in June 2023.