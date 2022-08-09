'The Flash' Actor Ezra Miller Is Now Facing Felony Burglary Charges

ezra-miller-the-flash-actor-felony-burglary-charges-vermont-arrested.jpg

(CNN) -- The Flash actor Ezra M. Miller is accused of stealing alcohol in May from a Vermont home while the owners were away, according to state law enforcement.

Vermont State Police found probable cause to charge the actor with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling in the town of Stamford, according to a news release from police.

After being alerted to a possible burglary on May 1, police found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from the residence, the release said. Surveillance footage and statements gave police probable cause to charge Miller, according to the release, but it gave no details.

The actor, who previously appeared as The Flash in multiple DC superhero films, was issued a citation on Sunday, according to state police spokesperson Adam Silverman.

Miller is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for an arraignment on the burglary charge, the release said.

CNN reached out to Miller's representatives for comment but has not heard back.

The actor is starring in an upcoming The Flash film, which is a DC Films production. DC Films is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is also CNN's parent company.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a bar, according to police. On April 19, the actor pleaded no contest and was fined $500 for the disorderly conduct charge, a court record shows. The harassment charge was dismissed.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong name of the company behind "The Flash." It is a DC Films production.

