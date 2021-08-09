Flash Crash Shows Why It’s Tough to Be Bullish on Gold Right Now

Eddie Spence, Akshay Chinchalkar and Yvonne Yue Li
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold’s swift drop to the lowest since March has highlighted a tough truth for the precious metal -- there’s a growing list of reasons to be gloomy.

While Monday’s flash crash was exaggerated by a combination of technical factors and poor liquidity, the initial trigger remains true -- strong U.S. jobs data showed the world’s largest economy is well on its way to recovery. That sets the stage for the tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, potentially removing one of the key drivers that helped send gold to a record last year.

A strengthening dollar, plus growing expectations that inflation will prove manageable, are adding to the headwinds. Exchange-traded funds have also cut their holdings significantly this year. Gold traded 1.9% lower at $1,730.27 an ounce by 11:25 a.m. in New York, after earlier tumbling as much as 4.1%.

Investors will now turn their attention first to the U.S. inflation data scheduled for later this week, and then ahead to signals from Fed officials at the Jackson Hole conference later this month. The timing of tightening by the U.S. central bank is key, and hawkish talk from Chair Jerome Powell could spell the start of a definitively bearish market for bullion.

Is it downhill from here for gold? Here are five key charts to watch:

No Hype

Gold’s drop after payrolls beat expectations on Friday was triggered by a sharp rise in inflation-adjusted Treasury yields, which determine the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing metal.

But when yields dropped deeper into negative territory in the past month, gold prices failed to benefit.

That shows just how negative sentiment has become for bullion after the metal’s relatively poor performance this year. Gold is an asset that thrives on momentum, and can be left vulnerable if the price fails to rally for a long time. Further rises in real rates driven by strong economic data could spark more precipitous drops.

Inflation Fading

Whether rising prices associated with economies reopening will prove transitory or persistent has been a major theme for markets in 2021. Gold’s relationship with inflation is complicated -- it’s often touted as a hedge against runaway price gains, but has historically tended to benefit mostly when they coincide with periods of high unemployment.

So far, the market is pricing in transitory inflation, as demonstrated by the falloff in U.S. breakeven rates further down the curve. That would imply healthy and controlled price increases which wouldn’t benefit gold. The consumer price index due Wednesday will prove the latest gauge for investors, and is expected to be more muted compared to previous months.

“It’s hard for it to be bullish for gold at the moment,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd. “If it does soften and show that some of the recent price gains are easing, then there’s less upward impetus for inflation. But that doesn’t really reduce taper expectations because inflation is already sufficient to be ticking the box.”

Dollar’s Return

A major driver of gold’s strong performance last year was a protracted weakening of the dollar. Fast forward to 2021 and there’s signs we may see that trend reverse, putting pressure on bullion.

Strong U.S. jobs data raised expectations for Fed rate hikes, giving the dollar its biggest gain in about a month on Friday. Meanwhile money markets indicate the European Central Bank won’t tighten until at least mid-2024. That sets the stage for a stronger greenback, which would hurt gold.

Technicals

Gold’s plunge earlier Monday has broken below the neckline of a weekly head and shoulders pattern that may embolden bears in the medium term. Unless gold ends the week above the neckline, which currently lies at approximately $1,760, the outlook would remain weak based on the technical analysis.

Prices also tested and broke below the 100-week simple moving average, before pulling back. This average has offered support to prices most times since the Dec 2015 low. It lies at $1,738 for this week and will be watched closely by bulls and bears alike.

“Gold is now technically toast and requires some resilience to stave off some key levels,” Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS (Switzerland) SA, wrote in a note. “On the topside, a retaking of $1,750 would help install confidence (and hold off a move lower).”

ETFs Exodus

Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds were a pillar in driving the metal to a record last year. But successful vaccine rollouts and stronger-than-expected recoveries in the western world prompted investors ranging from family offices to pension funds to cut their ETF holdings significantly this year, particularly in the first quarter.

To be sure, ETF holdings remain at historically high levels. And a rebound in gold imports in top consumer India could offer support to prices -- while demand there was hammered earlier this year by the emergence of the delta variant of coronavirus, rising imports show appetite for gold may be starting to pick up.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses, on a

  • Oil Tumbles to 11-Week Low as Virus Spread Menaces Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged to an 11-week low, extending losses after the worst week since October, as new waves of Covid-19 threatened fuel demand.Futures fell below $66 a barrel in New York, while wilting timespreads showed the market is faltering. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as the country imposed measures to contain virus flare-ups, including a mass testing program in Wuhan -- the original epicenter of the pandemic. Infections have also climbed i

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Carson Block Says Investors Failed to Examine China Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors haven’t taken into account the market risk inherent in China, said short seller Carson Block.“I think that investors for the past decade were basically pulling the wool over their own eyes on the capriciousness of the policy environment in China,” Block, chief investment officer of Muddy Waters Capital, said in an interview Monday on Bloomberg TV. “So that’s coming home now to bite a number of investors. But it’s just one of many risks that you really need to take into a

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • U.S. job openings hit a record 10.1 million in June

    Job openings rose from 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department reported Monday. Lingering health fears, difficulty getting childcare at a time when many schools are closed and expanded federal jobless aid may have kept some unemployed Americans from seeking work.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • Oil prices drop over 4% as China steps up efforts to contain delta variant outbreak

    Oil futures trade sharply lower, extending last week's tumble as China took additional steps to limit the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, underlining fears about global crude demand.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Stimulus, Virus Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mostly lower Monday, and commodities slumped as investors weighed concerns about a pullback in stimulus and a resurgence in the fast-spreading delta virus variantThe S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial fell, with energy and industrial shares leading declines while risk-off sentiment resumes after closing last week at record highs. The Nasdaq 100 gained. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was little changed as gains in technology firms offset declines in energy shares and

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Gold remains down 1% after crash of over 5% in early trade

    Gold futures face a sharp selloff Monday morning that saw the precious commodity tumble over 5% at the lows during Asian trading hours.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.15

    The board of Ardagh Group S.A. ( NYSE:ARD ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.15 per share on the 1st...

  • Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.14 Dividend

    Corteva, Inc. ( NYSE:CTVA ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Saudi Aramco scouting for more deals to offer to investors

    Saudi Aramco is scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday after the oil giant in June closed a $12.4 billion deal for its crude pipeline network. "We are looking at the potential for other deals that we are currently in negotiation (about)," Nasser said on a call with analysts. Aramco had reached out to banks to pitch for an advisory role to help finance the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, three sources told Reuters in June.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Australia's NAB to buy Citi's local consumer business in $882 million deal

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -National Australia Bank will buy Citigroup's local consumer unit for about $882.24 million, the companies said Monday, as the American bank exits the region while buy-now, pay-later rivals challenge the old credit card business model. The deal consolidates more than 90% of the country's credit cards industry into the hands of Australia's Big Four banks, with NAB adding a million customers through the deal to become the nation's second-largest credit card provider. "The proposed acquisition ... brings scale and deep expertise in unsecured lending, particularly credit cards, which continue to be an important way for customers to make payments," said NAB Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan.