‘Flash fire’ at high school concert leaves 3 hospitalized with burns, TX officials say

Three people were hospitalized with burns after fuel tanks burst into flames during a high school concert in Texas, officials say.

The fire happened at about 5 p.m. outside at Austin High School, on Saturday, Oct. 21, Austin-Travis County EMS posted on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

The school was hosting an annual Monster Concert & Carnival, featuring performances by the high school orchestra, plus games and food, including grilled burgers, according to the orchestra’s website.

Firefighters said an “accidental flash fire from gasoline” burned three people.

All were adults, Austin-Travis County EMS said on X. Two were seriously burned, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, while the third person suffered minor injuries, the post said.

Officials haven’t said what caused the fuel tanks to catch fire.

