Flash flood headed toward the Grand Canyon

Whether or not you plan to stay up until midnight, ring in the New Year with an impressive and delicious dessert. Indulge in a rich Chocolate Mousse Cake or try something a little boozy, like a Spiked Eggnog Bundt. You might be tired of cookies and pies from the holidays, but consider New Year's Eve your opportunity to make an impressive cake or one more big, beautiful dessert before the year is over and healthier eating commences.