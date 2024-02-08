Flash flood warning issued as severe thunderstorm hits L.A., Ventura counties

A flash flood warning was issued as severe thunderstorms hit Los Angeles and Oxnard on Wednesday night amid a fourth straight day of rain.

The warning was issued across Los Angeles County and Ventura counties until Thursday at 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are producing widespread rainfall that is expected to continue overnight. Up to 1 inch of rainfall in a 45-minute span is expected during this severe event, NWS said.

Life-threatening flash flooding, landslides and severe thunderstorms will cover areas near Glendale, Santa Clarita and Thousand Oaks. Hail and even tornado activity may be possible, NWS said.

A flash flood warning was issued across Los Angeles County and Ventura counties on Feb. 7, 2024, (National Weather Service)

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued across Los Angeles County and Ventura counties on Feb. 7, 2024, (National Weather Service)

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued across Oxnard, San Buenaventura and Camarillo on Feb. 7, 2024, (National Weather Service)

Continued rainfall map for Southern California on Feb. 7, 2024. (National Weather Service)

Stormy wind gusts are expected to hit up to 70 miles per hour during this time.

Travelers on the roads will be met with major flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, NWS said.

Anyone on the roads tonight is advised to, “turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” NWS said. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

Driver should also be “especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.”

Always avoid walking or driving through flood waters and head to higher ground if possible. Locals should also prepare for heavy flooding and debris flows by taking immediate precautions to protect their homes.

