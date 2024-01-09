Flash flood warning Jan. 9 for Henderson, Transylvania counties; parks closed

HENDERSONVILLE - Heavy rains overnight on Jan. 9 continued in the morning, and by 9:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Henderson County and Transylvania County.

Meteorologist Bill Martin with the National Weather Service in Greenville, South Carolina, said Hendersonville had received close to 3 inches of rain since the storm began overnight.

"In the little more higher elevations, there is 3 to 4 inches. The rain will begin to taper off around 3 p.m. today. During that time, there will be an additional 1 to 2 inches expected," he said. "We have a lot of warnings out for possible flooding. There will be some wind with this, too, this afternoon. In the low-lying areas, you can expect some flooding."

The NWS said flash flooding was ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Signs for Patton Park, Jackson Park and Sullivan Park are located along the Oklawaha Greenway in Hendersonville.

Floodwaters from both Mud Creek and Bat Fork Creek will worsen as the day wears on and considerable flooding is expected throughout greater Hendersonville, the warning posted by the NWS said. Developing flooding is also expected on other tributaries of the French Broad River such as Mills River and Cane Creek and Clear Creek.

At 9:30 a.m., Henderson County government spokesperson Mike Morgan reported Jackson Park was closed until further notice.

"We will continue to monitor the storm and will update you of any other county closings or issues," he said.

City of Hendersonville's website also reported Patton Park was closed, and that based on the weather forecast, the city upgraded the Flood Response Plan to a Level 3, which is Significant Flooding Phase. Henderson County Schools announced early Jan. 9 that schools will be closed, with an optional teacher workday.

As of 10 a.m., Hendersonville reported the followed areas closed to traffic due to flooding:

Caswell Street between King Street and Grove Street

Greenville Highway, Spartanburg Highway, White Street area

South Main Street/South King Street

South Grove Street and Barnwell Street

Also, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that New Hope Road is closed between SR 1779 (Airport Road) and SR 1754 (Duncan Road). Motorists are requested to follow directions of on-scene traffic control.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Hendersonville in Significant Flooding Phase; roads, parks closed