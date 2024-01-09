Flash flood warning remains for Maui as heavy rain persists

Jan. 9—UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

A flash flood warning caused by heavy rain remains in effect for Maui County until 2:15 p.m.

At 11:01 a.m., rain rates were slowly decreasing to one-half to 1 inch per hour across Maui although flash flooding is ongoing, forecasters said.

Motorists are advised of continued road closures on South Kihei Road at Kaonoulu Road and at Kulanihakoi Street along with mile-marker No. 16 of Piilani Highway in Keokea to mile-marker No. 40 of Hana Highway near Hamoa.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kihei, Kula, Keokea, Pukalani, Ulupalakua, Makawao, Wailea, Kaupo, Makena, Kipahulu, Maalaea, Hana, Waikapu, Haleakala National Park and Hamoa.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Hawaii County until 11:30 a.m.

At 10:42 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was moving onshore at South Point and traveling to the northeast at 20 mph toward Naalehu.

Expect 60 mph wind gusts with potential to damage roofs, siding and trees, forecasters said.

Affected locations include Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Punaluu Beach, Discovery Harbour, and Waiohinu.

"For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," according to the forecast.

9:46 a.m.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for Maui County until 11:15 a.m.

At 9:46 a.m., flash flooding is ongoing as rain rates slowly decrease to one-half to 1.5 inches per hour across Maui, forecasters said.

Motorists are advised of continued road closures on South Kihei Road at Kaonoulu Road and at Kulanihakoi Street along with mile-marker No. 16 of Piilani Highway in Keokea to mile-marker No. 40 of Hana Highway near Hamoa.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kihei, Kula, Keokea, Pukalani, Ulupalakua, Makawao, Wailea, Kaupo, Makena, Kipahulu, Maalaea, Hana, Waikapu, Haleakala National Park and Hamoa.

"Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry," forecasters said. "Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or onfoot. Turn around, don't drown."

9:30 a.m.

The flood advisory for Hawaii island has been extended until 12:20 p.m.

The advisory includes Kailua-Kona, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Pohakuloa Training Area, Wood Valley, Honaunau, Pahala, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Volcano, Punaluu Beach, Holualoa, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kawa Flats, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Glenwood, Puuanahulu and Naalehu.

8:25 p.m.

Hawaii Department of Education officials said Molokai public schools have also been closed today because of the weather.

"As of 7 a.m., the following campuses on Molokai will be closed today, Jan. 9, due to flash flooding conditions and road closures in addition to the Maui campuses announced earlier. Schools are notifying staff and students' families. Currently, Hana High & Elementary and Lanai High & Elementary remain open," DOE officials said.

The closed Molokai schools are:

>> Kaunakakai Elementary

>> Kilohana Elementary

>> Maunaloa Elementary

>> Molokai High

>> Molokai Middle

Earlier this morning, DOE officials said that most public schools on the island of Maui were closed due to flooding and road closures.

8:15 a.m

The flash flood warning for Maui has been extended to 11:15 a.m.

"At 8:04 a.m., moderate to locally heavy rain continues to fall across southern Maui at rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour," the National Weather Service said in the updated warning. "Flash flooding is ongoing, and Emergency management reported road closures on South Kihei Road at Kaonoulu Road and at Kulanihakoi Street."

The warning covers Kihei, Kula, Keokea, Pukalani, Ulupalakua, Makawao, Wailea, Kaupo, Makena, Kipahulu, Maalaea, Hana, Waikapu, Haleakala National Park and Hamoa.

7:40 a.m.

Hawaii island is under a flood advisory until 9:30 a.m. as heavy rain moves east over the state.

"At 6:28 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers moving onto Kau and Puna from the south and falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour," the advisory said. "Additional rainfall will develop over the Kona and Kohala Districts during the next couple of hours."

The advisory includes Kailua-Kona, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Pohakuloa Training Area, Wood Valley, Honaunau, Pahala, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Volcano, Punaluu Beach, Holualoa, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kawa Flats.

A flash flood warning for Maui remains in effect until 8:15 a.m.

"At 7:03 a.m., radar indicated rain was continuing to fall at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour over southern and central Maui. Maui County communications indicate that South Kihei Road remains closed at multiple locations, including at Kaonoulu Road. Flash flooding is ongoing," the warning said.

The warning areas include Kihei, Kula, Keokea, Pukalani, Ulupalakua, Makawao, Wailea, Kaupo, Makena, Kipahulu, Maalaea, Hana, Waikapu, Haleakala National Park and Hamoa.

6:55 a.m.

Heavy rain and flash flooding across Maui have led to the closure of most public schools on the island, state Department of Education officials said this morning

As of 6 a.m., the following schools on Maui were closed today because of the weather and road closures:

West Maui

>> Lahainaluna High

>> Lahaina Intermediate

>> Princess Nahienaena Elementary

>> King Kamehameha III Elementary

South Maui

>> Kihei Elementary

>> Lokelani Intermediate

>>Kamalii Elementary

>> Kulanihakoi High

Central Maui

>> Baldwin High

>> Iao Intermediate

>> Puu Kukui Elementary

>> Waihee Elementary

>> Wailuku Elementary

>> Kahului Elementary

>> Lihikai Elementary

>> Maui High

>> Maui Waena Intermediate

>> Pomaikai Elementary

Upcountry Maui

>> Haiku Elementary

>> Kalama Intermediate

>> Kekaulike High

>> Kula Elementary

>> Makawao Elementary

>> Paia Elementary

>> Pukalani Elementary.

Schools are notifying staff and students' families, DOE officials said. Much of the island remains under a flash flood warning until 8:15 a.m.

Much of Maui was under a flash flood warning this morning as the cold front that brought heavy rain and flooding to Oahu and Molokai Monday now moves east over the island chain.

A flood watch was canceled for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu but remains in effect for Maui County and the Hawaii island until this afternoon.

"Unstable showers will persist over the eastern islands today into tonight, bringing periods of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, with enhanced rainfall potentially lingering over leeward Big Island into Wednesday," National Weather Service forecasters said today. "A second front is forecast to deliver another round of wet weather from Thursday through Friday."

The weather service issued the flash flood warning for the island of Maui until 8:15 a.m.

"At 5:17 a.m., local law enforcement reported road closure on South Kihei Road near Kaonoulu Street due to heavy rain," the warning said. "Radar indicated rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing."

The warning includes Kihei, Kula, Keokea, Pukalani, Ulupalakua, Makawao, Wailea, Kaupo, Makena, Kipahulu, Maalaea, Hana, Waikapu, Haleakala National Park and Hamoa.

In addition, a wind advisory if in effect for the leeward side of Hawaii island until 6 p.m., with forecasters predicting south winds of 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

"Winds this can knock down tree branches, and blow away unsecured objects. Strong gusts can make it difficult to drive," forecasters said.

