Flash flood watch issued for Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday as heavy rain expected

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of Dallas-Fort Worth from early Monday morning until Monday evening.

Thunderstorms moving into the area overnight may bring heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service of Fort Worth. The ground is already saturated in some places from rain, so additional rainfall will likely cause flooding, meteorologist Jason Dunn with NWS Fort Worth said.

The heavy storms, which are forecast to move into the Fort Worth area between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday and linger through mid-morning, could bring one to 1 to 3 inches of rain. Clusters of thunderstorms could drop as much as 5 inches in isolated areas.

The I-20 corridor specifically could see heavy rainfall, Dunn said. On Monday night and Tuesday, sporadic storms could pop up in North Texas.

The weather will warm up and dry out by Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low 90s.

The flash flood watch, which is in effect from 3 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Monday, impacts portions of north central and northeast Texas including the counties of Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Johnson, Tarrant and more.