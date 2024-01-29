Flash Flood Watch issued for potential failure of MS dam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until further notice for the potential failure of the Arkabutla Dam on the Coldwater River.

The dam is located in Desoto and Tate counties in Northwest Mississippi, but the watch is in effect in the following counties: Coahoma, DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Tunica.

The potential dam breach watch declaration was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District Sunday.

The potential breach emergency status was increased from “alert” to “watch” due to increasing reservoir levels caused by melting snow and ice, as well as the recent week-long rain event.

According to officials, the physical condition of the dam has not changed, and a dam breach is not certain.

Failure of the Arkabutla Dam may result in flash flooding of low-lying areas below the dam.

