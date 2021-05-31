Flash flood watch issued for Tarrant County as storms could drop 5 inches of rain

A flash flood watch was issued Monday for Tarrant County and other North Texas counties as storms were expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The watch is effect from 7 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday as weather forecasters were calling for several showers and thunderstorms to roll through North Texas on Monday.

Rainfall amounts will average just over an 1 inch and isolated storms could dump up to 5 inches on saturated grounds in North Texas.

Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall also may cause flooding in creeks, streams and rivers.

A flash food watch means that conditions are favorable for heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding.

The watch includes these North Texas counties: Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Wise and Young.

The first round of storms should arrive late Monday morning in Tarrant County, sometime between 10 a.m. and noon.

“The highest chances of widespread rain will be Monday night,” meteorologist Juan Hernandez at the NWS in Fort Worth, said in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Heavy rain will be the main threat with the Memorial Day storms, but a few strong storms will be possible in Central Texas.

Rain chances are at 50 percent Monday and 100 percent Monday night, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

Daytime highs on Monday should be around 80.

A few severe storms will be possible east of Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon. Storm chances will continue through the week in North Texas.