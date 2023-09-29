Flash flooding alerts across New York area as Northeast hit with torrential rain

Parts of New York were underwater on Friday morning as torrential rainfall caused flash flooding across the city.

A severe storm lodged over the city on Thursday, leaving the city and parts of upstate New York, New Jersey and Connecticut under flood watchs and warnings.

New Yorkers were urged not to travel as the subway system experienced widespread suspensions, and vehicles were trapped by rising waters.

Some 2-5 inches of rain has already fallen across the city, according to emergency management officials and 1-3 more inches is expected in the next 24 hours.

Photos and videos were emerging of parts of the city underwater including the Park Slope and Prospect Heights neighborhoods of Brooklyn, where New Yorkers were seen sheltering from knee-high, rising water.

“Brooklyn is seeing some of the heaviest impacts of this rainstorm — all Brooklynites should be extremely careful right now,” tweeted New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Heavy flooding was also reported on Coney Island and in parts of Queens.

“There are currently service disruptions on *every single line* in the NYC subway system amidst extreme rain and flash flooding across the city,” tweeted Manhattan Borough President, Mark D. Levine.

The heavy rain will cause flooding of roadways and likely flash flooding, emergency officials warned.

Emergency in nyc pic.twitter.com/oNl1idC937 — EveryThing Plus ULTRA (@EveryTPlusULTRA) September 29, 2023

Emergency alerts were sent to cellphones in the city at 9.30am local time from the National Weather Service (NWS).

“A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 12:30pm EDT,” it read. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

“The potential for historic flooding tomorrow - perhaps 1-in-100 year rain event - in or around NYC is growing. Flash flooding likely,” tweeted WFLA-TV Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli.

The heavy rain is also putting pressure on rivers and streams, raising the risk of flooding, the NWS warned.

This is a developing news story and is being updated