Flash flooding drenches Alabama, kills at least 4
Forecasters say as much as 13 inches of rain from a slow-moving front covered roads, trapping people in cars and homes in Alabama. (Oct. 7)
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
Clouds are layering the sky on Thursday as a weather system makes its approach across Northern California. KCRA 3 Meteorologist Tamara Berg said to expect the system to deliver rain and snow showers across the region.
Northwestern Italy has been hit by record rainfall from a complex of thunderstorms, triggering flooding and mudslides, per AP.By the numbers: 29.2 inches of rain fell in 12 hours on Monday in Rossiglione, Genoa province, just south of Milan. That's a new, all-time European record, meteorologists noted Tuesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt represents over half the typical amount of rainfall that region gets in one year (slig
Interesting things can happen when it rains.
CASABLANCA, Chile (Reuters) -Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In recent years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries.
Be careful what you ask of the National Weather Service in Miami.
Florida has won — at least for now — a battle against an invasive snail that can grow to be eight inches long, eat 500 kinds of plants and the stucco off your house. The slimy invaders also carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in humans and pets, and is a deal breaker in global agricultural trade. The price tag for getting rid of the dangerous mollusks in the state over the past decade: $24 million.
Drought-stricken California has equal chances of normal temperatures and precipitation.
This extreme weather event broke the European record for most rainfall within a 12-hour period, according to a climatologist.
The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.
Rep. Michelle Steel asked for a federal disaster declaration after the Orange County oil spill. She needs answer for her support of the Trump agenda.
At 93cm, the high tide on Tuesday morning at 11.00 a.m. (0900GMT) was not high enough to activate the Mose flood barriers, which were launched last year to protect the fragile city from flooding during the so-called "acqua alta" or high water.Instead, walkways were set up for tourists and locals to cross St. Mark's Square without getting their feet wet.Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.
Keep feathered friends flocking to your yard with these tips.
The brown bear overcame some health issues to become this year's glorious glutton ahead of winter hibernation in Katmai National Park.
A sneaky shark circled an alligator and nibbled on its foot while it was minding its own business near a dock in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Cory Conlon filmed a video that shows a shark and an alligator appear near the surface of the ocean. Onlookers throw pieces of fish into the water to feed the two before the shark decides to get close to the alligator to bite its foot. The alligator reacts and charges in the shark’s direction, while the shark continues to swim beneath the gator.“I was surprised to see this so I filmed it with my phone to show family and friends,” Conlon told Storyful. Credit: Cory Conlon via Storyful
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Steel companies internationally have been in the race to produce clean steel products to help large customers meet their own carbon reduction goals. Nucor says its new line, branded Econiq, is the first at the broad scale that the company is offering.
Chicagoans were shocked last week to see a rust-colored substance from an Indiana water treatment plant ooze into Lake Michigan.But more dangerous and less publicized is the contamination that pours into Illinois waterways when farm chemicals—sometimes called nutrients— are washed off the land by heavy rains. Why it matters: Water polluted with these chemicals [including nitrogen and phosphorus] can cause "blue baby syndrome," a condition that starves infants of oxygen. High levels have also bee
With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe. Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.
Even bears want in on pumpkin spice season!