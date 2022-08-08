Flash flooding leaves cars stranded in intersection

The Conversation

The planet and the way we live on it are constantly changing. Buena Vista Images via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What will the Earth be like in 500 years? — Lotte, Brookline, Massachusetts Scientists can make some pretty accurate forecasts about the future. But predicting what the Earth will be like 500 years from now is a difficult task because there are many