Flash flooding and other threats for Southwest

Following the devastating rainfall in Seoul that left at least eight dead and seven others missing, a man who was photographed marooned on top of his car has become a meme in South Korea. Internet users in South Korea edited the image and created various memes imitating advertisements and movie posters. One example shared in a TikTok video compilation of the memes resembles a Genesis G90 advertisement, while another shows a helicopter flying above the man’s vehicle as if he is the target of a dramatic rescue operation.