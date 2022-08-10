Flash flooding and other threats for Southwest
Extreme Meteorologist, Reed Timmer, talks about the flash flooding in Arizona on Aug. 10, along with what's to come for the Southwest.
The first U.N. grain transport ship bound for Africa was expected to leave Ukraine while more Russian shelling struck the east of the country on Friday.
'No fluffing and flipping anymore! This pillow has solved a long-time problem for me,' reports a well-rested shopper.
Ballroom culture is a safe haven for Black and Latino queer and trans youth. Here are the dancers of vogue night at Stacy's at Melrose in Phoenix.
Following the devastating rainfall in Seoul that left at least eight dead and seven others missing, a man who was photographed marooned on top of his car has become a meme in South Korea. Internet users in South Korea edited the image and created various memes imitating advertisements and movie posters. One example shared in a TikTok video compilation of the memes resembles a Genesis G90 advertisement, while another shows a helicopter flying above the man’s vehicle as if he is the target of a dramatic rescue operation.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is renaming monkeypox amid concerns that the name may be considered racist and might not accurately describe the origin of the virus. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in mid-June that the organization would be renaming monkeypox. “WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world…
Having been around for two centuries, the publication boasts an accuracy rate of around 80-85% for its winter weather forecasts.
Monsoon season continues with the National Weather Service's forecast of heavy rain this weekend. Plus, info on ADOT highway closures.
The Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records. (Aug. 11)
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says at least 39 people are dead and more than 100 are missing after catastrophic flooding hits the state.
Really, it comes down to good help being hard to find.
BlackRock is launching a private bitcoin trust with Coinbase serving as the trust's custodian. The development also sent a tiny energy token up 35%.
Could this be the end of the Scott Walker era in Wisconsin politics?
SpaceX launches rocket from Cape Canveral, Florida, and adds 52 Starlink satellites to the company's internet constellation. (Aug. 10)
“Our family was devastated by an unexpected and unimaginable tragedy,” his mom said. She, her mother, and the boy’s twin sister survived the crash.
Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-100s for the Valley.
The theme park giant has been trying to make changes and that has caused some issues for its guests.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured flash flooding pouring onto roadways and rushing down dry creek beds in Wilhoit, Arizona. This was after storms dumped inches of rain in the area.
Asian Americans are likely to vote Republican in November due to the economy, education, and crime, Asian-American Republican congressional candidates told National Review.
The monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. is a reason for older Americans to be more vigilant, but not panic, experts said. This version of monkeypox kills less than 1% of infected patients, and so far, deaths have been reported only in Africa, according to the World Health Organization. The heightened awareness of monkeypox comes as cases are rising and the U.S. is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, which initially hit older populations very hard, especially those with compromised immune systems or those living in group settings.
Ironheart is about to be very queer, and we’re loving it!