Flash flooding pours off of Arizona's Vermilion Cliffs
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured video on Aug. 12 as dangerous flooding came in waves from storms along the Vermilion Cliffs in Arizona.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured video on Aug. 12 as dangerous flooding came in waves from storms along the Vermilion Cliffs in Arizona.
The nine-year-old will join his father and the ensemble cast of the horror film.
Bloomington, Minnesota police announced that at 2:15 p.m., Rashad May, 23, and Shamar Lark, 21, were arrested in Chicago.
Thousands of Brazilians flocked to a law school Thursday in defense of the nation’s democratic institutions, an event that carried echoes of a gathering nearly 45 years ago when citizens joined together at the same site to denounce a brutal military dictatorship. In 1977, the masses poured into the University of Sao Paulo’s law school to listen to a reading of “A Letter to Brazilians,” a manifesto calling for a prompt return of the rule of law. On Thursday, they heard declarations defending democracy and the country’s elections systems, which President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked ahead of his reelection bid.
A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting, the Bloomington Police Department announced.
Reed Timmer was in Santa Clara, Utah, where urban flash flooding and road closures occurred on Aug. 12.
In a shift befitting of the Trump Era, Tim Michels achieved his victory despite narrowly losing metropolitan Milwaukee's WOW counties.
Trumpworld is sowing doubt about what happened during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Feds are starting to provide some answers, but confusion reigns.
Political leaders on Thursday honored Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana as a determined advocate for her beliefs during a funeral after she and three other people were killed in a highway crash last week. Numerous members of Congress were among several hundred mourners for the nearly two-hour service at Granger Community Church near Walorski’s northern Indiana home. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke about Walorski’s work as a Christian missionary in Romania with her husband, as the director of a local humane society and as a television news reporter before entering politics.
Sunshine and warm temps across the Mid-South.
His alleged accomplice was also taken into custody, police said.
The nation's top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others.
The Taliban’s late founder hid out for years in Afghan homes while the U.S. hunted for him in Pakistan. The new Kabul regime is eager to celebrate his mystique and legacy,
The robot was a special guest at the company's Mix Fold 2 smartphone event.
Sponsors of a bill that would have given prosecutors in California the power to sue social media companies for product designs that addict children are vowing to bring the proposal back next year. The promise comes after the State Senate Appropriations Committee blocked the bill from moving forward in its ‘suspense’ hearing Thursday, a time when bills quickly pass or die without discussion. "This is an absolutely terrible decision for kids and teens in California," said Jim Steyer, the founder of Common Sense Media, which sponsored the bill.
What's next for the Pac-12 Conference in college expansion and realignment? Check out our updates on the conference.
BlackRock is launching a private bitcoin trust with Coinbase serving as the trust's custodian. The development also sent a tiny energy token up 35%.
"John McCain, rest his soul," Blake Masters, the GOP Arizona Senate nominee once said. "It's not his Republican Party in Arizona anymore."
How do you buy a new superyacht at a fraction of its list price? Fractional ownership. The private-jet business model is moving to yachts.
The Aug. 5 demonstrations by India’s main opposition Congress party against soaring food prices and unemployment began like any other recent protest — an electorally weak opposition taking to the New Delhi streets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s massively popular government. The protests, however, quickly took a turn when key Congress lawmakers led by Rahul Gandhi — Modi’s main opponent in the last two general elections — trooped to the Parliament, leading to fierce standoffs with police. “Democracy is a memory (in India),” Gandhi later tweeted, describing the dramatic photographs that showed him and his party leaders being briefly detained by police.
Sinema slammed the brakes on Democratic efforts to unwind the Trump tax law. Now Democrats may not be able to revisit the law until 2025.