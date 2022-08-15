Flash flooding, water rescues in West Virginia

Storyful

A “record amount of rainfall” caused a “severe flood event” in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday, August 15, according to Commissioner Lance Wheeler of Kanawha County Emergency Management & Floodplain Management.As much as six inches of rain fell “in a short time,” officials said.County officials reported that Metro 911 of Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls by Monday morning.The National Weather Service said that low pressure moved “showers and thunderstorms back across the region” on Sunday.Video posted by Jakob Beasley on Monday shows high floodwater inundating buildings and cars in Charleston. Beasley said that the flooding was “not what I wanted to wake up to this morning.” Credit: Jakob Beasley via Storyful