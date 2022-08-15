Flash flooding, water rescues in West Virginia
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in two southern counties hit by flooding from heavy rains. (Aug. 15)
The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in at least three counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues. Floodwaters rushed into the county Sunday evening into Monday morning, with some areas of Kanawha receiving up to 6 inches of rain in a short period of time. As of 9 a.m. EDT Monday, more than 500 emergency calls were made to t
Showers and storms will be on the rise early this week, along with the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of Southern Colorado.
A “record amount of rainfall” caused a “severe flood event” in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday, August 15, according to Commissioner Lance Wheeler of Kanawha County Emergency Management & Floodplain Management.As much as six inches of rain fell “in a short time,” officials said.County officials reported that Metro 911 of Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls by Monday morning.The National Weather Service said that low pressure moved “showers and thunderstorms back across the region” on Sunday.Video posted by Jakob Beasley on Monday shows high floodwater inundating buildings and cars in Charleston. Beasley said that the flooding was “not what I wanted to wake up to this morning.” Credit: Jakob Beasley via Storyful
Gov. Andy Beshear said the changes, some of which may be the first of their kind in the nation, aim to increase the number of claims the agency approves for Kentuckians affected by July’s catastrophic flooding.
Monsoon moisture returns this week
Ride along with a 4Runner driver on a cruise through the flood-ravaged roads of Death Valley National Park.
Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday, yet again, during this busy summer of wet weather.
