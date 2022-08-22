Flash floods across the Western US strand Arizona children, hiker missing from Utah park

Storyful

Flash flooding swept trees and debris down the Virgin River in Utah’s Zion National Park on Saturday, August 20, as search efforts continued for a missing person, said park officials.This footage was captured by Caleb O’Leary, who said he recorded it on Saturday afternoon from the park’s visitor center.On Friday, park officials said they received reports of “multiple hikers being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows” and later received a report of a missing female hiker.“In response, park rangers continued monitoring the river during the night and mobilized additional searchers early on August 20,” they said.“Flash floods are a sudden increase in the depth and speed of water in rivers, streams, or washes due to heavy rain and can occur at any time,” according to Zion National Park’s website.On Sunday, park officials said that Zion rangers were “monitoring the weather and continuing the park’s search and rescue efforts.” Credit: Caleb O’Leary via Storyful