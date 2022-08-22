Flash floods across the Western US strand Arizona children, hiker missing from Utah park
A hiker in Utah is missing after flash floods hit Zion National Park. Torrential rains have caused flooding across many Western states.
A hiker in Utah is missing after flash floods hit Zion National Park. Torrential rains have caused flooding across many Western states.
A large swath of the southwest U.S. encompassing about 10 million people is under flood watch due to a potential tropical cyclone, CNN reported. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” wrote the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) on…
Longtime Wichita legislator Rep. Gail Finney died Saturday morning after dealing with health issues in recent years. She was 63.
Flash flooding swept trees and debris down the Virgin River in Utah’s Zion National Park on Saturday, August 20, as search efforts continued for a missing person, said park officials.This footage was captured by Caleb O’Leary, who said he recorded it on Saturday afternoon from the park’s visitor center.On Friday, park officials said they received reports of “multiple hikers being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows” and later received a report of a missing female hiker.“In response, park rangers continued monitoring the river during the night and mobilized additional searchers early on August 20,” they said.“Flash floods are a sudden increase in the depth and speed of water in rivers, streams, or washes due to heavy rain and can occur at any time,” according to Zion National Park’s website.On Sunday, park officials said that Zion rangers were “monitoring the weather and continuing the park’s search and rescue efforts.” Credit: Caleb O’Leary via Storyful
We're in for another really nice day with comfortable daytime temperatures and a few areas of rain. Storms today will be across the mountains, foothills, and Palmer Divide. We won't see severe weather, but locally heavy rain with lightning will be possible.
Residents and vehicles were submerged in water on Saturday, August 20, as flash flooding struck eastern Utah.This video was filmed by Meagan Coy, who said it was taken in Moab on Saturday.Showers and thunderstorms would continue to affect eastern Utah and western Colorado on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Meagan Coy via Storyful
A county official was showing representatives of federal agencies the affected areas when they had to flee the rushing waters and seek higher ground.
Alfredo Gutierrez debuted for the 49ers vs. the Vikings and earned a game ball for his efforts.
Your last frost date, at the dawn of spring, tells you when it's safe to plant again; the first indicates when it's time to harvest your edible plants and bring containers inside.
New York officials are urging residents to get a polio vaccine, but health experts say only some individuals need to seek shots.
A search is underway for missing 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri after flash floods hit the Narrows trail at Zion National Park Friday afternoon.
An Arizona woman hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park has gone missing after a flash flood swept through the area, officials said Saturday. Jetal Agnihotri never returned Friday after a hike through the Narrows, according to the National Park Service. Earlier that day, a group of hikers reported being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the area, near the Temple of Sinawav. One person was ...
If the US tips into a recession, the S&P 500 is likely to plunge around 25%, Goldman's analysts said.
The event features a speaker who has urged Christians not to accept “homosexual immorality”
Who is Alexander Dugin? - Dugin, 60, has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire, which he wants to include Ukraine. - In his 1997 book, "The Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia", Dugin was fiercely critical of U.S. influence in Eurasia and called for Russia to rebuild its own authority in the region and advocated breaking up the territory of other nations.
J.Lo calls this $75 skin resurfacing serum an "overnight facial in a bottle" — and it's finally back in stock at Sephora Canada.
The largest fire in New Mexico’s history destroyed ecosystems and towns. Now, a heavy monsoon season brings ash and charred debris into rivers, leaving the city of Las Vegas with just weeks of clean drinking water left. (Aug.22) (AP Video/Brittany Peterson)
A deluged eastern Kentucky is left to ponder what it means to rebuild entire communities when "1,000-year floods" aren't 1,000-year floods anymore.
It’s OK for trans (and queer) kids to be who they are and to develop when they develop.
Martin Hyde, a Florida candidate for the US House backed by Roger Stone, called the raid on Mar-a-Lago an "assault on democracy" in a campaign video.
Officials say the hiker because severely dehydrated near Basin Peak. Emergency crews airlifted the hiker to a hospital.