Flash floods sweep through burn scar near Flagstaff
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured this video of flooding along the Museum Fire burn scar as monsoon storms struck the Southwest with heavy rain on July 27.
“The biggest benefit to this is having everything in one centralized location,” Monroe County Undersheriff Jeff Pauli said about the new vehicle.
To celebrate the launch of the Goopglow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk, Paltrow sits down with BAZAAR.com to discuss all things skin care.
Treasury yields pull back Tuesday as investors turn to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The Met Office's annual look at our climate says higher temperatures are the new normal.
Actor Tony Dow has died at age 77 after a battle with cancer.
As the KC-46 Pegasus gets approved for more flight missions, the aircraft has been riddled with issues as the Air Force seeks to modernize its tanker fleet for the challenges of this century.
Kim Kardashian shared a series of selfies to her Instagram where she looks to be in her bathtub. She is makeup-free promoting her new SKKN oil drops.
Albert Pujols and Nolan Gorman both hammered home runs to assist the Cardinals in their dominant 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays
Ukrainian forces took out a key bridge as they look to block logistical corridors for Russian forces blocking off supplies from Kherson to occupied areas in the south.
Where did the rain go?
A video of the peaceful yet lengthy process of fermenting soybeans into soy sauce has gone viral on TikTok. TikTok user @craftsman0011 has amassed over 144,000 followers from their videos of items being made from scratch, such as ink, chopsticks and rapeseed oil. In the video, a man in rural China pours gallons of dried soybeans into a wooden barrel, letting the beans grow plump from soaking overnight in water from a well.
How are these staying on her body, though?
Federal investigators say a mistake by the captain of an American Airlines flight caused the plane’s wing to clip the ground during takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2019. The National National Transportation Safety Board said the captain applied too much rudder power to offset a crosswind, causing the plane to veer to the left and nearly leave the runway.
Bringing new meaning to the phrase "motor mouth."
The defamation lawsuits were the result of videos that went viral, generating national news coverage.
The former VCU star had a surgical procedure to relieve pain from a herniated disc in the spine pressing on an adjacent nerve root.
Flagstaff mayor Paul Deasy declared a state of emergency in connection with post-wildfire flooding Wednesday.
The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October.
The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a multiday heat wave, with cities breaking records and preparing cooling shelters for its residents.
Several southwest Illinois areas recorded between 5 and 8 inches of rainfall, though one locality had more than 9 inches. Here’s what the National Weather Service St. Louis reported Wednesday morning.