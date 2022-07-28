Flash floods sweep through burn scar near Flagstaff

NextShark

A video of the peaceful yet lengthy process of fermenting soybeans into soy sauce has gone viral on TikTok. TikTok user @craftsman0011 has amassed over 144,000 followers from their videos of items being made from scratch, such as ink, chopsticks and rapeseed oil. In the video, a man in rural China pours gallons of dried soybeans into a wooden barrel, letting the beans grow plump from soaking overnight in water from a well.