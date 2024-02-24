Flash freeze warning issued for most of mainland Nova Scotia

Environment Canada expects temperatures will drop to around –10 C by Saturday night. (Mel Evans/The Associated Press - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a flash freeze warning for most of mainland Nova Scotia. Heavy rains are expected to give way to rapidly plunging temperatures Saturday.

The weather agency says temperatures will dip to around –10 C by this evening.

"Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy, slippery, and hazardous," it said. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Halifax Transit is cancelling its service at 1 p.m. AT because of the weather conditions.

Flash freeze warnings are in effect for Colchester, Cumberland, Halifax, Hants, Lunenburg, Queens and Shelburne counties. Those counties also have rainfall warnings, with 25 to 50 millimetres of rain expected.

Environment Canada says the rain will end over western Nova Scotia this morning and later this afternoon on the eastern mainland and Cape Breton.

Rainfall warnings

Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Pictou, Richmond, Cape Breton and Victoria counties all have rainfall warnings.

Environment Canada warns that flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

